Armenia health ministry condemns yet another case of Azerbaijan army targeting medical workers, ambulance

Thursday morning, the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the ambulance carrying a wounded Armenian serviceman, the Ministry of Health of Armenia noted in a statement.
“The Ministry of Health of Armenia condemns this yet another case of targeting medical workers and an ambulance while performing their professional duties.
“Such manifestations are against all international humanitarian laws, even the laws of war, and must be strictly condemned,” the Armenian health ministry added.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.