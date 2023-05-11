ECtHR denies request to apply interim measure in case of 2 Azerbaijanis who crossed Armenia border

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) on Tuesday denied, based on the Armenian government's position, the request by the relatives of the two Azerbaijani soldiers who recently illegally crossed the border of Armenia to apply an interim measure against the Armenian government, informed Armenia's representative for international legal matters.
In particular, the ECtHR was requested to apply an interim measure on the alleged grounds that the aforesaid Azerbaijani servicemen were being treated in Armenia contrary to the right to life and the obligation to be free from torture.
The Armenian government, however, submitted to the ECtHR a proper position that these Azerbaijani servicemen’s rights under the European Convention on Human Rights were properly guaranteed in Armenia. Also in this regard, the Armenian government submitted relevant evidence to the ECtHR.