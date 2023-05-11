Armenia health minister: No need to transfer 4 wounded soldiers to Yerevan yet

There are four wounded Armenian soldiers as a result of Azerbaijani shootings in the direction of Sotk positions, two of them are in satisfactory condition, the other two are in moderate condition, and their injuries are not life-threatening. Minister of health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters about this on Thursday in the main Armenian government building.
"The mentioned four servicemen sustained different types of wounds: shrapnel [wounds]. They are not in Yerevan yet; if necessary, they will be transferred," added said the health minister.
And commenting the targeting of an Armenian ambulance by the Azerbaijani armed forces today, Avanesyan noted that all international platforms will be used by Armenia to speak out about such incidents and later to appeal to international courts.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.