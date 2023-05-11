News
Economy minister: About 34% more tourists visited Armenia in first 4 months of 2023 than in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In April 2023, tourist flows in Armenia continue to be quite strong, with an indicator of 179,639, which is 30% higher than the pre-pandemic indicator, minister of economy Vahan Kerobyan wrote on Facebook.

"Thus, 630 thousand tourists visited Armenia in the first four months of the year, which exceeds the 2019 indicator by about 34%.

“By the way, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, in the first quarter of this year, tourism [worldwide] equaled 80% of the pre-pandemic indicators in the case when it is 135% (link: here) in Armenia," the economy minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
