Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded from 1pm to 2pm

No significant ceasefire violations were recorded between 1pm and 2pm, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As of 2pm, the situation on the frontline with Azerbaijan is relatively stable.
The injuries of the four Armenian soldiers, who were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, are not life-threatening.
The MOD will issue an additional statement.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.