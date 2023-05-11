Kremlin: Russia acts as mediator in Karabakh issue

Russia is acting as a mediator in the Karabakh issue, expects restraint from Armenia and Azerbaijan, and will continue contacts with Baku and Yerevan, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, RIA Novosti reported.
"You know that the contacts are continuing. Literally the day before yesterday, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin had a private conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol] Pashinyan, who was in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day [anniversary]. The contacts with the Azerbaijani side are [also] continuing. Russia will continue to perform its functions that are provided in accordance with the tripartite documents. We, of course, expect a restrained approach from the parties, and call on [them] not to take any action that could lead to an increase in tension," Peskov told reporters.
According to him, Russia will continue its contacts with both Armenia and Azerbaijan.