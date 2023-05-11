News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Kremlin: Russia acts as mediator in Karabakh issue
Kremlin: Russia acts as mediator in Karabakh issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia is acting as a mediator in the Karabakh issue, expects restraint from Armenia and Azerbaijan, and will continue contacts with Baku and Yerevan, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, RIA Novosti reported.

"You know that the contacts are continuing. Literally the day before yesterday, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin had a private conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia [Nikol] Pashinyan, who was in Moscow on the occasion of Victory Day [anniversary]. The contacts with the Azerbaijani side are [also] continuing. Russia will continue to perform its functions that are provided in accordance with the tripartite documents. We, of course, expect a restrained approach from the parties, and call on [them] not to take any action that could lead to an increase in tension," Peskov told reporters.

According to him, Russia will continue its contacts with both Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Verin Shorzha with mortars
The Armenian side has 4 wounded...
 "Shots are still being heard." Members of the National Assembly from the opposition are in Kut
The residents of Sotka and Kut were not evacuated...
 Two wounded Armenian servicemen transported to Yerevan
On May 11, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired artillery and mortars at Armenian positions in the Sotq...
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used artillery toward Norabak village
The Armenian side has no casualties…
 Armenia ombudsperson: Azerbaijan use of mortars undermines civilian population’s right to life
Anahit Manasyan released a statement on the criminal acts of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the immediate vicinity of Sotk village…
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used mortar in Sotk direction at around 5:10pm
The Armenian side has no casualties...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos