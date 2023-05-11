Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded from 3pm to 4pm

No significant ceasefire violations were recorded between 3pm and 4pm Thursday, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs.
As of 4pm, the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan frontline holds relatively stable.
The MOD will report on any changes to the situation.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.