‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ signature campaign hardcopies to be submitted to US, France, Russia embassies

Supporters of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" petition and signature campaign initiative group on Friday will submit the photocopies of the hardcopies of the respective signature campaign held in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the embassies of the United States, France, and Russia in Armenia, the UN office in Armenia, as well as to the Armenian government.
The petition launched by a group of Artsakh youth calls for the implementation of the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, as well as the of decisions by the UN International Court of Justice on December 7, 2021 and February 22, 2023, and by the European Court of Human Rights in 2020-2022, and to stop Azerbaijan's Armenian ethnic cleansing and genocidal policy in Artsakh.
The aforesaid signature campaign continues online as well at change.org here.