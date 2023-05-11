Karabakh FM briefs Australia Armenians on situation in Artsakh

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) minister of foreign affairs Sergey Ghazaryan on Wednesday held an online meeting with representatives of the Armenian Community of Australia.
The FM presented the situation in Artsakh caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade, and reflected on the humanitarian and existential threats faced by Artsakh, the latter’s foreign ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am
Speaking about relations with the Armenian diaspora, Ghazaryan expressed his thanks to the Armenian Community of Australia for the assistance provided to Artsakh since the beginning of the blockade. In this context, the FM stressed as well the importance of activities aimed at raising international awareness of the criminal policy of Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh.
Further directions of cooperation also were outlined during the online meeting.