News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.33
EUR
422.1
RUB
5.07
Show news feed
Karabakh FM briefs Australia Armenians on situation in Artsakh
Karabakh FM briefs Australia Armenians on situation in Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) minister of foreign affairs Sergey Ghazaryan on Wednesday held an online meeting with representatives of the Armenian Community of Australia.

The FM presented the situation in Artsakh caused by the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade, and reflected on the humanitarian and existential threats faced by Artsakh, the latter’s foreign ministry informs Armenian News-NEWS.am

Speaking about relations with the Armenian diaspora, Ghazaryan expressed his thanks to the Armenian Community of Australia for the assistance provided to Artsakh since the beginning of the blockade. In this context, the FM stressed as well the importance of activities aimed at raising international awareness of the criminal policy of Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh.

Further directions of cooperation also were outlined during the online meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ signature campaign hardcopies to be submitted to US, France, Russia embassies
As well as to the UN office in Armenia, and the Armenian government…
 Azerbaijan interrupted natural gas supply from Armenia to Karabakh for 85 days, electricity supply cut for 121 days 
Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) publicized an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan…
 US Senate Foreign Relations Committee: Sanctions for senior Azerbaijan officials must be on table
As we apply pressure to open the Lachin corridor…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan escalates situation in Sotk in attempt to make forget Lachin corridor checkpoint setting up
To divert the attention of the international and Armenian public…
 Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hinders Red Cross activities
Azerbaijan is not ready to take a constructive position even on humanitarian matters…
 Armenia premier, OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue
Nikol Pashinyan received the Igor Khovaev…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos