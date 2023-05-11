9 medical patients in severe condition transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Nine medical patients in severe condition were transferred Thursday from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia’s specialized medical centers, escorted by Russian peacekeepers and with ambulances, whereas 21 more such patients are still waiting for the chance for being transferred, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Taking into account that due to additional the obstacles caused by the Azerbaijani side since April 29, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has stopped the transportation of Artsakh medical patients to Armenia, as a result of which 30 medical patients were deprived of the opportunity to be transported, the Artsakh side had to turn to the assistance of Russian peacekeepers and to transport the patients that need urgent transportation to prevent irreversible consequences to their life and health. And the remaining 21 medical patients are under the supervision of Artsakh doctors, who are doing everything possible to avoid further deterioration of their health condition.

It is very important to resume the humanitarian transportation of medical patients and medicines carried out by the ICRC as soon as possible, without any obstacles and overseeing intervention from the Azerbaijani side, which is a necessary condition for the effective functioning of the Artsakh healthcare system.