Armenia ombudsperson: Azerbaijan use of mortars undermines civilian population’s right to life

The Human Rights Defender (ombudsperson) of Armenia, Anahit Manasyan, on Thursday released a statement on the criminal acts of the Azerbaijani armed forces in the immediate vicinity of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The statement runs as follows:

“Today, in the early morning of May 11, 2023, the Azerbaijani armed forces conducted another aggressive and criminal operation in the immediate vicinity of the Sotk community, firing directly at the Armenian positions using weapons of various calibers.

“The use of mortars and artillery by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the immediate vicinity of Sotk community undermines the rights to life, health, and other fundamental rights of the civilian population.

“The Human Rights Defender continues to receive alarming calls that the shootings are clearly visible in the village, as a result of which the population is terrorized, and in a state of uncertainty and tension. The activities of the gold mine of Sotk have also been stopped since morning, taking into consideration the security of the workers.

“The information which is disseminated about the Azerbaijani targeting of an ambulance carrying a wounded serviceman is of great concern, especially when the ambulance was clearly marked and identifiable. It should be highlighted that targeting an ambulance is prohibited by the norms of international humanitarian law.

“The Human Rights Defender’s Office is in constant contact with the management of the medical institution and the medical staff. The issues related to the health of the Armenian servicemen are under the close attention of the Defender.

“The Human Rights Defender highlights again, that the shootings conducted by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the immediate vicinity of Armenian villages, including the use of weapons of large caliber, are of criminal nature, which is aimed at terrorizing the population and keeping them in a constant state of alarm, stress, and anxiety. These acts grossly violate the principles of international law and pose a real threat to the rights to life and security, and other fundamental rights of the civilian population.”