Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used artillery toward Norabak village

At around 6:25pm Thursday, the Azerbaijani armed forces’ units violated the ceasefire, by using artillery, in the direction of Norabak village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The Armenian side has no casualties, reported the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
The MOD will issue a statement if the situation changes.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
According to the MOD, the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan frontline is relatively stable.