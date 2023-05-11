"Shots are still being heard." Members of the National Assembly from the opposition are in Kut

Deputies of the "Hayastan" faction are in the village of Kut in Gegharkunik region, earlier, they also visited Sotk.
Deputy Kristine Vardanyan said that even now, the sounds of shooting can be heard.
She mentioned that the military police had taken control of the main road leading to Sotq, and journalists and deputies were not allowed on that road. "We managed to get to Sotq by a different route."
Referring to the situation, deputy Asprum Krpeyan reported that the residents of Sotka and Kut were not evacuated, schools and kindergartens provided an online learning process: "People are just waiting for those who came to power in our country to perform their functions. We're here, and we haven't seen the work being done with our citizens so that the Armenian people, already ready for self-defense, can show decent resistance."
Earlier, NEWS.am reported that starting from 06:00 a.m., the Azerbaijani armed forces fired artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotq.
According to the ministry, the situation on the front line is relatively stable. The Armenian side has 4 wounded.