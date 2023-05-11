Delegation headed by Secretary of Security Council will leave for Brussels

A delegation headed by the Secretary of the Security Council will leave for Brussels.
On May 11, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree stating:
“1. For work meetings, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the RA Security Council, Azat Babayan, Assistant Secretary of the Security Council, and Arshak Musakhanyan, Advisor of the Political, Social, and Economic Security Department of the Security Council Office of the Prime Minister, coordinator of certain functions in the structural subdivisions, May 12-16, 2023, inclusive, to send on a business trip to the Kingdom of Belgium (Brussels).
- The Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Armenia ensures the reimbursement of expenses related to the delegation members' business trips to the Kingdom of Belgium in the prescribed manner (travel expenses per day based on the documents confirming the actual expenses incurred).
- The Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia shall ensure the submission of the reports stipulated by the legislation of the Republic of Armenia to the Prime Minister's Office of the Republic of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia within three working days after returning from a business trip.