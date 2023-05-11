Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Verin Shorzha with mortars

At around 7:50 p.m., the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Verin Shorzha using mortars.
No losses from the Armenian side. As of 8:10 p.m., the situation on the front line is relatively stable.
The Ministry of Defence will release an additional report on the situation.
Earlier, NEWS.am reported that starting from 06:00 a.m., the Azerbaijani armed forces fired artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotq.
According to the ministry, the situation on the front line is relatively stable. The Armenian side has 4 wounded.