Earthquake in Armenia: the intensity in epicentral zone was 5 points
Earthquake in Armenia: the intensity in epicentral zone was 5 points
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At 20:17 local time the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia registered the earthquake in the Turkish-Iranian border zone with the geographical coordinates 39.59 °N latitude and 44.58 °No_2070 °E longitude, 65 km south of Yerevan and the source of the earthquake with magnitude 3.9 at a depth of 10 km. 

The rescue service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports. 

The intensity of the earthquake in the epicentral zone was 5 points.

The earthquake was felt with an intensity of 2-3 points in Yerevan, 2-3 points in Kotayk region, and 3-4 points in Ararat region.
