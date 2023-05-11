News
No notable ceasefire violations between 8:10 p.m. and 10 p.m. were recorded. Ministry of Defense
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations between 8:10 p.m. and 10 p.m. Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia reports.                                                                                                                            

As of 10 p.m., the situation on the front line holds relatively stable. The Ministry of Defence will report on any changes to the situation.

Earlier, NEWS.am reported that starting from 06:00 a.m., the Azerbaijani armed forces fired artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions in the direction of Sotq.

According to the ministry, the situation on the front line is relatively stable. The Armenian side has 4 wounded.

