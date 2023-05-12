Brussels counters Baku: There is agreement that Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders will also meet in Moldova

Despite the statements from Baku, the European Union reaffirms that there is an agreement that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet not only in Brussels, but also in Moldova, with the participation of the French president and the German chancellor, the RFE/RL Armenian Service reported.

As it was said in the statement by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, they want to emphasize again that there is an agreement that the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, in Brussels on May 14, and that it will be combined with a meeting in [Moldovan capital] Chisinau, within the framework of the summit of the European Political Community, with the participation of German Chancellor Scholz and French President Macron, Michel's spokesperson informed the RFE/RL Armenian Service.

But earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan announced that President Ilham Aliyev may not participate in the Chisinau meeting. Moreover, the spokesperson of the ministry claimed that the five-way meeting is of an unofficial nature and can be held only under the precondition set by Baku.

"We have announced that the Azerbaijani side may participate on the condition that it will not replace the Brussels format. However, the final agreement has not yet been given, as the details of the meeting have not been made public," said Ayhan Hajizadeh.

Brussels, meanwhile, counters that all parties have given political consent to the meetings planned in the five-way format, with the participation of Charles Michel, and in Chisinau.

Preparations are being for their holding, Barend Leyts, spokesman for the head of the European Council, told the RFE/RL Armenian Service.