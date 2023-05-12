Armenia defense minister visits soldiers wounded in Azerbaijan provocation in Sotk direction (PHOTOS)

Minister of defense Suren Papikyan on Friday went to the Yerevan Central Clinical Military Hospital of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia and visited the servicemen wounded as a result of Thursday’s Azerbaijani provocation in the direction of Sotk.

The minister was briefed on the state of health of these soldiers and the course of their medical treatment, the MOD informed.

Papikyan wished these wounded servicemen a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Armenian side has four wounded.