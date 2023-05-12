News
Armenia, Iran businesses reach certain agreements (PHOTOS)
Armenia, Iran businesses reach certain agreements (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Tehran hosted the Iran Expo 2023, where agricultural, food, construction, clothing, household items, chemical, and petrochemical industries were presented.

A total of 23 businessmen from Armenia also participated in this exhibition, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Within the framework of this event, B2B meetings were also held and certain agreements were reached between businesses from Armenia and Iran.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi attended the official opening of this exhibition.

A total of 750 large Iranian exporting companies, as well as businesses from a number of other countries participated in this event.
Read more:
All
Armenia, Iran businessmen discuss possibilities of cooperation (PHOTOS)
The exhibition of investment opportunities of the Aras Free Economic Zone opened in Kapan, Armenia…
 Armenia, Iran, India MFAs hold trilateral political consultations in Yerevan
They discussed matters related to political, economic, and regional communication channels…
 Armenia-Iran trade amounts to about $711 million in 2022
The increase was about 42 percent as compared to the previous year…
 Foreign Affairs: External threat may force Iran to enter into open conflict on Armenia’s side
The long-running conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has created partnerships in the South Caucasus...
 Shamkhani: Any geographical change in South Caucasus will play into hands of enemies of regional security, stability
The Iranian Supreme National Security Council made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan…
 Armenia Security Council chief to head for Iran
Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Tehran...
