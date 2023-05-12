Armenia, Iran businesses reach certain agreements (PHOTOS)

Tehran hosted the Iran Expo 2023, where agricultural, food, construction, clothing, household items, chemical, and petrochemical industries were presented.
A total of 23 businessmen from Armenia also participated in this exhibition, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Within the framework of this event, B2B meetings were also held and certain agreements were reached between businesses from Armenia and Iran.
Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi attended the official opening of this exhibition.
A total of 750 large Iranian exporting companies, as well as businesses from a number of other countries participated in this event.