Tatoyan: Azerbaijan changes place names on Google maps, creating stereotype that Armenia is their territory
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We have presented our new special report where we have shown Azerbaijan's policy of enmity, the evidence, as well as the connection between Azerbaijan's Armenophobic policy and the atrocities that are taking place; we especially emphasized the attacks of September 13-14, 2022. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, adding that this report was developed jointly with Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

"This report shows that the authorities of Azerbaijan have no intention of peace. The policy pursued by Azerbaijan has two goals: first, it is their internal political tool with which they have created the image of an external enemy to sidetrack [Azerbaijani] public attention from internal problems. Armenophobia is a way to strengthen one's positions. Second, they are purposefully trying to keep the two nations at enmity all over the world. When we study the videos of atrocities, torture [by Azerbaijanis against Armenians], it becomes obvious that they are inspired by the words of the Azerbaijani authorities, and they even use the same words during torture," Tatoyan said.

According to him, Azerbaijani authorities have increased their emphasis on targeting the Armenian diaspora. Tatoyan stressed that these evidences show that there is no division between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia for Azerbaijan, the latter’s goal and target is “Armenianness” in general.

"If they decide to separate Artsakh even for a moment, it does not mean that they do not keep Armenia under the target. The authorities of Azerbaijan use every opportunity, including modern technologies. For example, in Google maps, they change the geographical place names of Armenia in an organized way. (…).  This is also an example of occupation; they are trying to create a stereotype that Armenia is also the historical lands of Azerbaijan," Tatoyan added, in particular.
