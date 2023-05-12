Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers are placing landmines in Syunik Province villages

Azerbaijani servicemen are laying landmines in the villages of Syunik Province, as a result of which the animals of many Armenian villagers are dying. Arman Tatoyan, director of the Tatoyan Foundation and the former ombudsman of Armenia, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new report that was prepared jointly with attorney Siranush Sahakyan, the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights.

Azerbaijan claims on a regular basis that Armenia continues to place new landmines and does not provide accurate maps of minefields.

"The Azerbaijanis are spreading aggressive disinformation. What they do, they ‘throw’ on the Armenian side and create grounds for aggression. The most obvious example of them is the issue of laying landmines. We talk to people, and it becomes clear that Azerbaijani soldiers are placing landmines almost everywhere, as animals die from landmine explosions, and people cannot use their lands. Azerbaijani servicemen, in addition to taking similar steps, also simply have occupied Armenian lands, pastures, houses," Tatoyan said.

According to him, it becomes obvious that in this way, Azerbaijan is trying to de-Armenianize those areas.