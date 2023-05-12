Armenia’s Marukyan to Patel: It was not exchange of fire at Sotk but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan army

First of all, it was not an exchange of fire but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan’s army, which is well known for its ISIS-like warfare conduct. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, tweeted this, reflecting on the statement by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, who had claimed that there was an exchange of fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan nearby Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.
“Armenian army took necessary steps to defend our sovereign territory.
“Second, our demand is that Azerbaijan must withdraw its occupational forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia and return to the internationally recognized borders, i.e. the administrative borders that existed between both countries at the time of independence from the USSR.
“Third, in 2022, in Prague and Sochi, Azerbaijan committed that it will refrain from the use of force or threat of use of force,” Marukyan added.