News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Armenia’s Marukyan to Patel: It was not exchange of fire at Sotk but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan army
Armenia’s Marukyan to Patel: It was not exchange of fire at Sotk but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan army
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

First of all, it was not an exchange of fire but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan’s army, which is well known for its ISIS-like warfare conduct. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, tweeted this, reflecting on the statement by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, who had claimed that there was an exchange of fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan nearby Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province.

“Armenian army took necessary steps to defend our sovereign territory.

“Second, our demand is that Azerbaijan must withdraw its occupational forces from the sovereign territory of Armenia and return to the internationally recognized borders, i.e. the administrative borders that existed between both countries at the time of independence from the USSR.

“Third, in 2022, in Prague and Sochi, Azerbaijan committed that it will refrain from the use of force or threat of use of force,” Marukyan added. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says
“We left Yerevan immediately after receiving the news about what happened in Sotk,” Garnik Danielyan told reporters…
 Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline with Azerbaijan relatively stable as of 5:50pm
The ministry will release an additional report on the situation…
 Armenia ambassador to OSCE: Azerbaijan use of force is aimed at undermining international efforts to establish stability
The matter entitled "Azerbaijan's next provocative and aggressive actions towards the sovereign territory of Armenia" was put on the agenda of the OSCE Permanent Council session...
 Armenia MOD: Injuries of 2 Armenia soldiers wounded today are not life-threatening
And as of 3pm, the situation on the frontline with Azerbaijan is relatively stable…
 Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border
The human rights advocate said she is sure that the task of these special forces is to destroy the military units of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan always resorts to provocation before or after negotiations
And this has become a habit, Paruyr Hovhannisyan added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos