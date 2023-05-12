Siranush Sahakyan: Arbitrary killings of Armenians increased in Azerbaijan

The number of extrajudicial, arbitrary killings of Armenians has increased in Azerbaijan. Attorney and human rights activist Siranush Sahakyan, who is the Armenian prisoners of war’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights, told this to a press conference Friday, presenting the new special report prepared jointly with Arman Tatoyan, the former ombudsman of Armenia.
"For example, within the framework of the war in 2022, we had recorded 33 cases of [Armenians] being captured [by Azerbaijan], and with a fact-finding mission we were able to prove the extrajudicial, arbitrary killing of 14 [Armenian] persons by field Azerbaijani servicemen; that is, we have about 40 percent murders. More cases of reprisals against captured [Armenian] persons [by Azerbaijanis] have been recorded if compared to the war of 2020. This proves that the events of 2020 gave rise to impunity [in Azerbaijan], which was encouraging in 2022 for the Azerbaijani servicemen who participated in the war," said Sahakyan.