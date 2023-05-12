News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ initiative members hand signatures to embassies in Armenia, to government
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ initiative members hand signatures to embassies in Armenia, to government
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The action organized by members of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" initiative has ended. They handed the photocopies of the signatures that were collected in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the Armenian government and several embassies in Armenia.

Speaking with reporters outside the main government building, Garik Gevorgyan, a member of this initiative, said that the goal of the action was to make Artsakh's voice heard to organizations.

He noted that close 60,000 signatures have already been collected.

The initiative group of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" petition and signature campaign collection on Friday handed the photocopies of the hardcopies of the respective signature campaign that was held in Artsakh to the Armenian government and the embassies of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mher Grigoryan briefs Christine Weigand on Lachin corridor blockade’s severe consequences for Karabakh children
The deputy PM received the UNICEF Representative to Armenia…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow slated for May 19
The Armenian deputy foreign minister said…
 Karabakh FM briefs Australia Armenians on situation in Artsakh
Sergey Ghazaryan held an online meeting with representatives of the Australian Armenian community…
 ‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ signature campaign hardcopies to be submitted to US, France, Russia embassies
As well as to the UN office in Armenia, and the Armenian government…
 Azerbaijan interrupted natural gas supply from Armenia to Karabakh for 85 days, electricity supply cut for 121 days 
Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) publicized an updated version of the ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of human rights as a result of the 150-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan…
 US Senate Foreign Relations Committee: Sanctions for senior Azerbaijan officials must be on table
As we apply pressure to open the Lachin corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos