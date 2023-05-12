‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ initiative members hand signatures to embassies in Armenia, to government

The action organized by members of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" initiative has ended. They handed the photocopies of the signatures that were collected in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to the Armenian government and several embassies in Armenia.
Speaking with reporters outside the main government building, Garik Gevorgyan, a member of this initiative, said that the goal of the action was to make Artsakh's voice heard to organizations.
He noted that close 60,000 signatures have already been collected.
The initiative group of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" petition and signature campaign collection on Friday handed the photocopies of the hardcopies of the respective signature campaign that was held in Artsakh to the Armenian government and the embassies of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries in Armenia.