Friday
May 12
Armenia MOD: Injuries of 2 Armenia soldiers wounded today are not life-threatening
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The injuries of the two servicemen who were wounded today are not life-threatening, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As of 3pm Friday, the situation on Armenia’s frontline with Azerbaijan is relatively stable, the MOD added.

As reported earlier, at around 10am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk, using drones. Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were wounded as a result. One of them is in satisfactory condition, whereas the other—in severe condition.

And from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Armenian side has four wounded as a result.
