News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador to OSCE: Azerbaijan use of force is aimed at undermining international efforts to establish stability
Armenia ambassador to OSCE: Azerbaijan use of force is aimed at undermining international efforts to establish stability
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The matter entitled "Azerbaijan's next provocative and aggressive actions towards the sovereign territory of Armenia" was put on the agenda of the OSCE Permanent Council session at the initiative of the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the OSCE, the foreign ministry of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Armen Papikyan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the OSCE, stated in his address that early Thursday morning, the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire—using mortars and artillery—at the sovereign territory of Armenia, as a result of which the Armenian side suffered injuries.

He emphasized that the use of force by Azerbaijan is aimed at completely disrupting the efforts made by international partners to establish stability in the South Caucasus, and aims to nullify the results of the meeting held in Washington last week to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This illegal action is also a clear attempt to disrupt upcoming meetings in Brussels and Moscow.

Papikyan added that Azerbaijan aims to divert the attention of the international community from the continued Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor, the resulting humanitarian crisis, the illegal installation of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on this corridor, and the disruption of the Red Cross activities, which are aimed at carrying out the consistent implementation of the Azerbaijani policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and completely de-Armenianizing Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, Ambassador Papikyan stressed that Armenia will continue its efforts aimed at the stable settlement of the conflict, as well as the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in order to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says
“We left Yerevan immediately after receiving the news about what happened in Sotk,” Garnik Danielyan told reporters…
 Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline with Azerbaijan relatively stable as of 5:50pm
The ministry will release an additional report on the situation…
 Armenia MOD: Injuries of 2 Armenia soldiers wounded today are not life-threatening
And as of 3pm, the situation on the frontline with Azerbaijan is relatively stable…
 Armenia’s Marukyan to Patel: It was not exchange of fire at Sotk but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan army
The ambassador-at-large reflected on the statement by the principal deputy spokesperson of the US Department of State…
 Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border
The human rights advocate said she is sure that the task of these special forces is to destroy the military units of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan always resorts to provocation before or after negotiations
And this has become a habit, Paruyr Hovhannisyan added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos