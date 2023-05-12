Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline with Azerbaijan relatively stable as of 5:50pm

As of 5:50pm Friday, the situation on Armenia’s frontline with Azerbaijan is relatively stable, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informs Armenian News- NEWS.am.

The MOD will release an additional report on the situation.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Armenian side has four wounded.

At around 10am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Sotk, using drones. Two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were wounded as a result. One of them is in satisfactory condition, whereas the other—in severe condition.

And at around 4:50pm Friday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from large-caliber rifle weapons—at the Armenian combat positions located in the vicinity of Kut village in the Vardenis Municipality of the Gegharkunik Province.