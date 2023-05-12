Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says

We left Yerevan immediately after receiving the news about what happened in Sotk. When we arrived at Vardenis, the road was already closed for us; but it was clear that the ban was only for us. Opposition MP Garnik Danielyan told reporters this in the National Assembly of Armenia on Friday.

"We asked if there was evacuation in the village, they said no. Many of our fellow citizens were calling on the phone and informing about the problems. After being disallowed, we reached Sotk and Kut [villages of the Gegharkunik Province] by a different route, listened to the [local] people's problems, recorded what there was, returned at night," Danielyan said.

According to the lawmaker, when they were in Sotk, the Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 to 200 meters away from the village.

"We saw the shells with our own eyes. Azerbaijan has a clear goal and will do everything to achieve that goal. It will do everything in order to occupy new positions [in Armenia] favorable for it, with the expectation of starting a larger-scale war in the future," he said.

The opposition legislator added that they have informed the Armenian authorities about the problems, but they are becoming convinced that these authorities are unable to solve these problems.