News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
May 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says
Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We left Yerevan immediately after receiving the news about what happened in Sotk. When we arrived at Vardenis, the road was already closed for us; but it was clear that the ban was only for us. Opposition MP Garnik Danielyan told reporters this in the National Assembly of Armenia on Friday.

"We asked if there was evacuation in the village, they said no. Many of our fellow citizens were calling on the phone and informing about the problems. After being disallowed, we reached Sotk and Kut [villages of the Gegharkunik Province] by a different route, listened to the [local] people's problems, recorded what there was, returned at night," Danielyan said.

According to the lawmaker, when they were in Sotk, the Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 to 200 meters away from the village.

"We saw the shells with our own eyes. Azerbaijan has a clear goal and will do everything to achieve that goal. It will do everything in order to occupy new positions [in Armenia] favorable for it, with the expectation of starting a larger-scale war in the future," he said.

The opposition legislator added that they have informed the Armenian authorities about the problems, but they are becoming convinced that these authorities are unable to solve these problems.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline with Azerbaijan relatively stable as of 5:50pm
The ministry will release an additional report on the situation…
 Armenia ambassador to OSCE: Azerbaijan use of force is aimed at undermining international efforts to establish stability
The matter entitled "Azerbaijan's next provocative and aggressive actions towards the sovereign territory of Armenia" was put on the agenda of the OSCE Permanent Council session...
 Armenia MOD: Injuries of 2 Armenia soldiers wounded today are not life-threatening
And as of 3pm, the situation on the frontline with Azerbaijan is relatively stable…
 Armenia’s Marukyan to Patel: It was not exchange of fire at Sotk but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan army
The ambassador-at-large reflected on the statement by the principal deputy spokesperson of the US Department of State…
 Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border
The human rights advocate said she is sure that the task of these special forces is to destroy the military units of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan always resorts to provocation before or after negotiations
And this has become a habit, Paruyr Hovhannisyan added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos