Blinken and Kuleba discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive preparations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba today. The two discussed ongoing preparations for Ukraine’s counteroffensive, including how contributions from international partners can support its success. Secretary Blinken noted Ukraine’s sovereignty is vital to peace and security in Europe and reiterated the U.S. commitment to holding Russia to account, underscoring President Biden’s pledge to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the statement says.