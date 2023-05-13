Borrell: It will be difficult to trust China

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said it would be difficult for Europe to trust China if it does not try to find a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine. This was said by Borrell in a blog post on the EU website.
“It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the European Union to maintain a relationship of trust with China, which I would like to see, if China does not contribute to the search for a political solution based on Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian territory,” he wrote.
"Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible," Borrell said, adding a call for Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asking China to provide more humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.