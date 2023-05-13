News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 13
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Borrell: It will be difficult to trust China
Borrell: It will be difficult to trust China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said it would be difficult for Europe to trust China if it does not try to find a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine. This was said by Borrell in a blog post on the EU website.

“It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the European Union to maintain a relationship of trust with China, which I would like to see, if China does not contribute to the search for a political solution based on Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian territory,” he wrote.

"Neutrality in the face of the violation of international law is not credible," Borrell said, adding a call for Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asking China to provide more humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos