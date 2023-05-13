News
G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The volume of economic aid to Ukraine from the G7 countries and their partners for the period from 2023 to early 2024 has been raised to $44 billion, according to a joint statement by G7 finance ministers and central bank heads.

Aid to Ukraine was increased to $44 billion through early 2024, allowing the International Monetary Fund to allocate $15.6 billion in support over four years.

According to the statement, this support will allow the Ukrainian authorities to begin the restoration of damaged infrastructure and stabilize the economy.
