US and Europe believe Ukraine's counteroffensive could boost talks

The counteroffensive against Russia planned by the Ukraine has overshadowed talks about a possible negotiated settlement in the conflict, but some US and European officials say the next stage of the war could provide a boost for diplomacy, The New York Times writes.
At the same time, the opinions of military strategists on whether Ukraine will be able to regain territory after more than a year of war vary greatly, the media outlet notes.
“For now, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia has shown no signs of wanting to make concessions or engage in meaningful dialogue.
And U.S. officials remain wary of any calls for an immediate cease-fire or peace talks, especially those coming from China. Beijing persists at trying to play peacemaker, despite its obvious strategic alignment with Russia. Foreign Minister Qin Gang has been traveling across Europe this week to try to sell the notion that China can shepherd negotiations,” the NYT article says.
Joe Biden aides and European officials say their main hope is that Ukraine will make significant gains in the counteroffensive, giving it more advantage in any negotiations.