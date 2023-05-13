Clashes erupt between neo-Nazis, anti-fascists and police in Melbourne

A group of neo-Nazis clashed with police and demonstrators at an anti-immigration rally on the streets of the Australian city of Melbourne, Australian Associated Press reports.
Police held back the crowd outside the parliament building when a group of people wearing black masks sang the Nazi salute, sparking a heated exchange.
Members of the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism chanted "refugees welcome, Nazis are not" as they confronted a group holding a banner for [far-right] National Socialist Network.
Leader of the Opposition in Victoria, John Pesutto, condemned the protest and thanked the police for their work.
"The Victorian Liberals and Nationals condemn neo-Nazi thugs and their toxic bigotry and hate," Pesutto said in a joint statement with the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party in Victoria David Southwick.
Most states and territories have introduced or are in the process of banning the display of Nazi symbols.
The state of Victoria banned Nazi symbols in public places and is going to include the Nazi salute.