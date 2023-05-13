Man pronounced dead by coroner revived at hospital

On May 12, an extraordinary incident occurred in Yerevan.
The ambulance team delivered a 76-year-old man with a clinical death diagnosis to the Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center from a care center for the elderly in Yerevan's Nor Nork administrative district. Shamshyan.com reports.
According to Shamshyan.com, a forensic expert who arrived at the scene said that there were no signs of violence on the corpse.
Information about the man's death was passed on to his relatives. And while the latter were getting to the hospital, the doctors of the MC "Surb Grigor Lusavorich" took the man from the morgue to the hospital, and as a result of the medical assistance provided, the "corpse" was revived. The doctors transferred the man to the intensive care unit.