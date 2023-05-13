European Council publishes Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting schedule

The meeting schedule of the President of the European Council with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been published on the website of the European Council.
In particular, on May 13, at 19:00 local time, Charles Michel will meet Nikol Pashinyan.
Michel's meeting with Aliyev is scheduled for tomorrow, May 14, at 9:00 local time, and Charles Michel's tripartite meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled for the same day, at 13:00.