News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 13
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
May 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Polish archaeologists uncover ancient bakery in Armenia
Polish archaeologists uncover ancient bakery in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

While excavating a large building ruins in Armenia, archaeologists noticed something unusual. A layer of some dusty white substance was pressed into the brown mud.

At first, archaeologists at the Metsamor archaeological site thought that the material was simply ash, Science in Poland reports. The substance was found in the ruins of a large building with several furnaces.

After analyzing the material, the researchers realized that it was in fact preserved ancient flour, Krzysztof Jakubiak, the lead archaeologist of the excavations, told Science in Poland. Flour can rarely be found in archaeological sites, but several sacks of flour have been found in the ruins, he said.

The unusual find allowed archaeologists to identify the ruined building as a large 3,000-year-old bakery.

The excavations of Metsamor began in 1965 and are still ongoing. The joint Polish-Armenian excavations began in 2013, according to the Miami Herald.

4445555.jpg (185 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos