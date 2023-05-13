Borrell: World military spending hits record $2.2 trillion

Iran captures ISIS terrorist

Italian PM promises full support for Ukraine

"Fair Armenia" party to nominate Norik Norikyan as Yerevan mayor candidate

Poland detects air object flying from Belarus

Alen Simonyan leads delegation leaving for Minsk

Pakistan bans Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

Armenian FM briefs Derek Hogan on Azerbaijan's latest provocation

Borrell: EU should accelerate ammunition supply to Ukraine

Polish archaeologists uncover ancient bakery in Armenia

Ambassador Kvien: I heard heartbreaking stories from families of missing soldiers

Helicopter crashes in Russian Bryansk

Clashes erupt between neo-Nazis, anti-fascists and police in Melbourne

European Council publishes Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel meeting schedule

Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flight delayed due to technical malfunction

GOP members demand Biden take cognitive test

Fatal accident on Dalar-Aygestan road

Armenian PM Pashinyan leaves for Brussels

Belgium to open embassy in Armenia

G7 raises economic aid to Ukraine

Man pronounced dead by coroner revived at hospital

US Treasury Secretary to update Congress on default

US and Europe believe Ukraine's counteroffensive could boost talks

Borrell: It will be difficult to trust China

Blinken and Kuleba discuss Ukraine's counteroffensive preparations

80-year-old Armenian woman dies in attack on Rehovot in Israel

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

20-year-old Narek Baghdasaryan was killed as a result of Azerbaijani attack

The Armenian side has one more wounded. Ministry of Defense

The intensity of fire in the direction of Verin Shorzha has decreased. Ministry of Defense

As a result of enemy fire Armenian side has 1 killed and 1 wounded. Ministry of Defence

The intensity of enemy fire has significantly subsided. Ministry of Defence

Azerbaijan continues to fire in Kut and Sotk areas

Azerbaijan also uses mortars in the direction of Sotk positions. Ministry of Defense

Turkish lira hits a new historic low

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in the direction of Kut using mortars

ORC survey: Turkey presidential election will end in 1st round with Kilicdaroglu victory Sunday

Armenia restores diplomatic relations with Hungary

Azerbaijani shells were exploding 100 meters away from Sotk village, Armenia opposition MP says

Armenia MOD: Situation on frontline with Azerbaijan relatively stable as of 5:50pm

Armenia's tourism potential was presented in Dubai

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire toward combat positions near Kut village

Dubai aviation authorities prohibit FlyOne Armenia flight from landing

Armenia ambassador to OSCE: Azerbaijan use of force is aimed at undermining international efforts to establish stability

Mher Grigoryan briefs Christine Weigand on Lachin corridor blockade’s severe consequences for Karabakh children

Armenia MOD: Injuries of 2 Armenia soldiers wounded today are not life-threatening

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ initiative members hand signatures to embassies in Armenia, to government

Tasmania state parliament in Australia recognizes Armenian Genocide

Armenia human rights advocate: Instead of 33, we have additional 80 captives in Azerbaijan

Siranush Sahakyan: Arbitrary killings of Armenians increased in Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Marukyan to Patel: It was not exchange of fire at Sotk but another unprovoked attack by Azerbaijan army

Siranush Sahakyan: About 6,000 Azerbaijan special forces stationed on Armenia-Karabakh border

Human rights activist: In most cases Azerbaijan clearly knows fallen Armenian servicemen’s locations

Armenia deputy FM: Azerbaijan always resorts to provocation before or after negotiations

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow slated for May 19

Armenia defense minister visits soldiers wounded in Azerbaijan provocation in Sotk direction (PHOTOS)

Siranush Sahakyan: Armenian detainees in Baku are brutally beaten, medical assistance footage is staged

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijanis are building wide concrete roads, bunkers, infrastructure in Armenia

Armenia social affairs, UAE tolerance and coexistence ministries sign memorandum of understanding

Armenia ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan soldiers are placing landmines in Syunik Province villages

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan changes place names on Google maps, creating stereotype that Armenia is their territory

Armenia, Iran businesses reach certain agreements (PHOTOS)

Financial Times: EU wants to lay internet cable under Black Sea to reduce dependence on Russia

World oil prices falling

Karabakh army: No fire shot at Azerbaijani positions

Patel on Zakharova's words: I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about what my Russian counterpart says

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army used UAVs in direction of Sotk

Patel: US State Department calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to distance their forces from border

Brussels counters Baku: There is agreement that Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders will also meet in Moldova

Newspaper: Parents of detainees in Azerbaijan leave dissatisfied with Armenia PM

Armenia MOD: No notable ceasefire violations recorded overnight

EU does not include nuclear energy in 11th package of Russia sanctions

No notable ceasefire violations between 8:10 p.m. and 10 p.m. were recorded. Ministry of Defense

Earthquake in Armenia: the intensity in epicentral zone was 5 points

Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Verin Shorzha with mortars

Delegation headed by Secretary of Security Council will leave for Brussels

"Shots are still being heard." Members of the National Assembly from the opposition are in Kut

Two wounded Armenian servicemen transported to Yerevan

9 medical patients in severe condition transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used artillery toward Norabak village

“FlyOne Armenia” aircraft denied landing in Dubai

Armenia ombudsperson: Azerbaijan use of mortars undermines civilian population’s right to life

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan used mortar in Sotk direction at around 5:10pm

Karabakh FM briefs Australia Armenians on situation in Artsakh

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ signature campaign hardcopies to be submitted to US, France, Russia embassies

Ex-ambassador on latest Azerbaijan provocation: Armenia authorities fail to fulfill their obligations

Azerbaijan interrupted natural gas supply from Armenia to Karabakh for 85 days, electricity supply cut for 121 days

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded from 3pm to 4pm

Kremlin: Russia acts as mediator in Karabakh issue

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded between 2pm and 3pm

Armenia MOD: No significant ceasefire violations recorded from 1pm to 2pm

Economy minister: About 34% more tourists visited Armenia in first 4 months of 2023 than in 2019

Baku agrees to Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meeting in Brussels

Armenia health minister: No need to transfer 4 wounded soldiers to Yerevan yet

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire at Sotk sector between 11am and 1pm

Armenia parliament, US House of Representatives’ members discuss ongoing peace talks

Flynas to launch direct flights between Armenia, Saudi Arabia in June (PHOTOS)

ECtHR denies request to apply interim measure in case of 2 Azerbaijanis who crossed Armenia border

Lavrov, Cavusoglu discuss Armenia-Turkey, Armenia-Azerbaijan latest developments

Azerbaijan defense minister heading for Turkey