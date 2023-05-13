News
Helicopter crashes in Russian Bryansk
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

A helicopter caught fire and crashed in the Bryansk [Oblast] region of Russia, TASS reports citing emergency services.

"The helicopter crashed in the city of Klintsy, according to preliminary data, due to an engine fire," a source said.

According to the source, the ownership of the helicopter is being established. Information about the victims is being collected.

Law enforcement officials said that the wreckage of the helicopter has not yet been found. Information about the crash came from eyewitnesses.

According to the city authorities, there is no destruction on the ground.
