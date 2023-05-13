News
Iran captures ISIS terrorist
Iran captures ISIS terrorist
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Incidents

Iranian intelligence and police have arrested a member of the ISIS terrorist group in Zabol city in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Mehr reports.

Iranian intelligence forces discovered that a member of the ISIL terrorist group has settled in one of the villages of the city of Zabol, Police Chief of Sistan-Baluchestan, Brigadaier General Doostali Jalilian said on Saturday, adding that the Iranian intelligence and police successfully apprehended this ISIL terrorist after a special military operation to discover his hideout.

Zabol is located near the border of Iran with Afghanistan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
