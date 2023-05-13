Armenian FM briefs Derek Hogan on Azerbaijan's latest provocation

On May 13, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed issues of regional stability and security.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the situation created as a result of the provocative and aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia in recent days, stressing that they are aimed at disrupting the efforts to continue the peace negotiations.

Thoughts were exchanged on the need to address the rights and security of the people of Artsakh as well as the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.