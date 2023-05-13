"Fair Armenia" party to nominate Norik Norikyan as Yerevan mayor candidate

The Fair Armenia [extra-parliamentary] party will nominate Norik Norikyan as a candidate for the mayor of Yerevan, says the statement released by the Fair Armenia party.
“Believing that in the current political environment, Yerevan should have a smart, intellectual, trustworthy mayor; someone who's not immersed in any form of corruption, a mayor who actually loves Yerevan, has the concept of an alternative development of the capital and possesses political qualities necessary for its implementation, the party Fair Armenia decided, before the approval of the electoral list in accordance with the law, after consulting with political forces and individuals, to instruct the chairman of the party, Norik Norikyan, to seek the nomination of an acceptable candidate for the post of mayor of Yerevan, and in case it’s impossible, to nominate the chairman of the party Norik Norikyan as a candidate for the mayor of Yerevan,” the statement says.