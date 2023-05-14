News
Major road accident in Yerevan
Major road accident in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A major road accident occurred in Yerevan on May 13 with four people injured, Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reports.
The National Center for Crisis Management received information that an accident had occurred near house 28 on Rubinyants Street in Yerevan. Smoke was coming out of the car with a person trapped inside.
Before the rescuers arrived at the scene, one of the victims was hospitalized at Artmed MRC, and three others were transferred to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.
