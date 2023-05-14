Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections start today

Voting in the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey started on Sunday at 8 am local time and will last until 5 pm, Anadolu reports.
In total, 191 885 ballot boxes have been installed in 973 districts and 1 094 district election boards across the country to elect a president and parliament members who will serve for five years.
Over 64 million voters will cast their ballots in Turkey and abroad. About 4.9 million people will be voting for the first time in the country. 53 172 people will vote from prisons.
Ballot boxes have also been installed in areas affected by powerful earthquakes. Around 133 000 voters from areas affected by earthquakes are reported to have moved their registrations to other provinces.
A total of 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are participating in the parliamentary elections.