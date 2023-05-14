Financial Times: G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas pipelines

The countries of the "Big Seven" [G7] and the European Union will impose a ban on the import of Russian gas on routes where Moscow has reduced supplies, the Financial Times reports, citing officials involved in the negotiations.
The decision - which will be finalised by the G7 leaders at the Hiroshima summit starting Friday - will prevent the resumption of exports of Russian pipeline gas via routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow cut off supplies last year, the newspaper writes.