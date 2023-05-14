News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 14
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
May 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.38
EUR
421.35
RUB
5
Show news feed
Philippines installs buoys in South China Sea
Philippines installs buoys in South China Sea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Philippines installed navigation buoys within its Exclusive Economic Zone in order to assert sovereignty over disputed Spratly Islands located in the South China Sea, Reuters reports, citing a Philippine Coast Guard official.

The move came amid China's increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it deployed five buoys with the national flag on May 10-12 in five areas within the 322-kilometer zone, including Whitsun Reef, where hundreds of Chinese ships docked in 2021.

"This move highlights the Philippines' unwavering resolve to protect its maritime borders and resources and contribute to the safety of maritime trade," Commodore Jay Tarriela, South China Sea Coast Guard spokesman tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos