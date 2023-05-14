Zelenskyy arrives in Germany to meet its leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday for talks with German leaders on further arms shipments, The Associated Press reported.
Zelenskyy arrived in the German capital from Rome, where he had met Pope Francis and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Saturday.
On the eve of his arrival, the German government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth over 2.7 billion euros.
“Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security,” Zelenskiyy tweeted on Sunday.