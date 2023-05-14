News
3 earthquakes recorded off Kamchatka coast
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Three earthquakes were recorded on Sunday off the coast of Kamchatka, the magnitude of the latest was 5.2, Interfax reports citing the Kamchatka branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"On the evening of May 14, an earthquake was recorded in the waters of the Kamchatka Bay at a depth of 68 kilometers. The magnitude of the seismic event was 5.2. The epicenter of the earthquake lay 94 kilometers south of the Ust-Kamchatsk village," the report says.

No calls had been made to the Unified Dispatch Service from the population.
