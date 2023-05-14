News
MP: Iran and Egypt to restore relations
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iranian parliament member Fadahossein Maleki, in an interview with Tasnim, unveiled plans to restore relations between Iran and Egypt, saying embassies in Tehran and Cairo will reopen in the near future.

The PM stressed the importance of restoring diplomatic relations between Iran and Egypt.

He said that both sides were willing to negotiate and the spirit of the talks was positive.

“Basically, the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any positive movement and development leading to the formation of a new atmosphere in the bilateral relations between Iran and Egypt, and would respond positively to any positive initiative in this regard,” Maleki added.
