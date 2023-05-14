Turkey deploys over 600 thousand policemen

The security of the presidential and parliamentary elections taking place on Sunday in Turkey is provided by over 600,000 law enforcement officers. This was announced to journalists by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the country, Süleyman Soylu, after voting at one of the polling stations in Istanbul, TASS reports.
“601 thousand representatives of the police and gendarmerie are involved in ensuring the security of the elections. We have experience in ensuring the security of elections and will successfully implement it now,” said the minister.
According to Soylu, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has 79 helicopters and 8 planes at its disposal. However, he did not specify what exactly they could be used for.