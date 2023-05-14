Zelenskyy meets German President Steinmeier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Germany by making a corresponding entry in the visitor's book at the official Berlin residence of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, DW reports.
"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany [is] proud to be our true friend and reliable ally," he wrote.
"Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe," Zelenskyy added.
In Berlin, the Ukrainian President will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.